Poushawn Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Amazon worker Poushawn Brown has Died from covid-19.

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Poushawn Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Amazon worker Poushawn Brown has Died from covid-19.

Poushawn Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Tyler Hamilton @TylerHamiltonMN (1/5) This is heartbreaking. Amazon needs to do better than this. I’m so sorry and offer my condolences to her friends and family, and that’s not enough. Poushawn Brown has a 12 year old daughter and a paralyzed Mom she was taking care of.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.