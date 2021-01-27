Poushawn Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Amazon worker Poushawn Brown has Died from covid-19.
Poushawn Brown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
(1/5) This is heartbreaking. Amazon needs to do better than this.
I'm so sorry and offer my condolences to her friends and family, and that's not enough.
Poushawn Brown has a 12 year old daughter and a paralyzed Mom she was taking care of. https://t.co/LiDrmXSSNW
— Tyler Hamilton (@TylerHamiltonMN) January 27, 2021
