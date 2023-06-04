“Power levels”: Top 10 Entities with the Most Powerful Levels of Strength

Top 10 Strongest Entities Power Levels

When it comes to power levels in fictional universes, there are always characters that stand out above the rest. These characters possess a level of strength and ability that is beyond what most others can even comprehend. Here are the top 10 strongest entities power levels, ranked from lowest to highest.

Superman (DC Comics) – Power Level: 5,000

Superman is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and for good reason. His incredible strength, speed, and durability make him a force to be reckoned with. His power level of 5,000 puts him on par with some of the strongest beings in the DC Universe.

Thor (Marvel Comics) – Power Level: 10,000

As the God of Thunder, Thor possesses incredible strength and the ability to harness the power of lightning. His power level of 10,000 makes him one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe.

Darkseid (DC Comics) – Power Level: 15,000

As the ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid possesses incredible strength and the ability to manipulate reality. His power level of 15,000 puts him on par with some of the strongest beings in the DC Universe.

Galactus (Marvel Comics) – Power Level: 20,000

As the Devourer of Worlds, Galactus possesses incredible power and the ability to consume entire planets. His power level of 20,000 makes him one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe.

The Beyonder (Marvel Comics) – Power Level: 25,000

The Beyonder is a god-like being with the power to manipulate reality on a cosmic scale. His power level of 25,000 puts him on par with some of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe.

Doctor Manhattan (DC Comics) – Power Level: 30,000

As a being of pure energy, Doctor Manhattan possesses incredible power and the ability to manipulate matter at an atomic level. His power level of 30,000 makes him one of the strongest beings in the DC Universe.

The Spectre (DC Comics) – Power Level: 50,000

As the Spirit of Vengeance, The Spectre possesses incredible power and the ability to manipulate reality on a cosmic scale. His power level of 50,000 makes him one of the strongest beings in the DC Universe.

The Living Tribunal (Marvel Comics) – Power Level: 75,000

As the judge and jury of the Marvel Universe, The Living Tribunal possesses incredible power and the ability to manipulate reality on a cosmic scale. His power level of 75,000 makes him one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe.

The One Above All (Marvel Comics) – Power Level: Infinite

As the supreme being of the Marvel Universe, The One Above All possesses infinite power and the ability to manipulate reality on a cosmic scale. His power level is infinite, making him the strongest being in the Marvel Universe.

The Presence (DC Comics) – Power Level: Omnipotent

As the supreme being of the DC Universe, The Presence possesses omnipotent power and the ability to manipulate reality on a cosmic scale. His power level is omnipotent, making him the strongest being in the DC Universe.

Conclusion

There are countless characters in fictional universes with incredible power levels, but these are the top 10 strongest entities power levels. From Superman to The Presence, each of these characters possess a level of strength and ability that is beyond what most others can even comprehend. Whether you’re a fan of DC Comics or Marvel Comics, there’s no denying that these characters are some of the most powerful in all of fiction.

