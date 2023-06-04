“Powerful Affirmations”: The Mighty Words that Influential Individuals Tell Themselves Every Day

The Inner Dialogue of Powerful People: What They’re Really Saying to Themselves

Have you ever wondered what the self-talk of powerful people sounds like? As we consider this question, it becomes clear that the way we speak to ourselves is crucial. Our thoughts create our words, and our internal chatter reflects our self-identity. So, what are the words chosen by powerful people? The answer is simple: “I choose.”

Conscious Choices and Prioritizing Time

Most powerful people see themselves as making conscious choices about how they spend their time. They prioritize their time by acknowledging the ongoing choice, moment to moment, that they continuously make about how to spend the 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year that they have available. They have the same 24 hours and 7 days as billions of others across the globe, but they consciously prioritize their time.

What might change in your life if you were to always acknowledge what most powerful people admit to themselves (“I choose” to be doing X) on a daily basis? Whatever you are doing right now, it happened because you made a choice. Out of all the seemingly limitless number of things you could be doing in this moment, you chose to spend this part of your 1440 minutes available this day, or this part of your 525,600 minutes available this year, to do exactly what you are doing this second.

The Benefits of Noticing Our Inner-Messaging

As we acknowledge that we have the power to control our time and “choose” our activity, we take responsibility for our actions and become accountable. There’s often a sense of freedom in choice, and it solidifies a sense of acting on desire. Fulfilling desire gives rise to the autonomy and creative force of being human.

Out of the contrast of possibilities that are offered, at any moment in time, we are constantly distinguishing between what we want, what is offered, and what we don’t want. This behavior helps us to align with and pursue our sense of purpose. It strengthens our intuitive ability and inner wisdom to connect us with our highest selves.

The Power of Choice

It’s important to remember that every second, there are many things that you could be doing, but this is what you are doing instead. You could say to yourself “I choose to read this article. I could be doing something else. Yet, I choose this.” The power of choice lies in acknowledging that you have control over your time and that you are accountable for how you spend it.

So, what are the most powerful people silently saying to themselves? They are saying “I choose” to prioritize their time and make conscious choices about how they spend it. By doing so, they take responsibility for their actions and become accountable, which leads to a sense of freedom and fulfillment. Remember, every moment is a choice, and what you choose to do with it is up to you.

News Source : The Ghana Report

Source Link :2 Simple Words The Most Powerful People Say To Themselves Daily/