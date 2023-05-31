“Powerstay Eyeshadow Palettes”: Review and Tutorial of Makeover Powerstay Eyeshadow Palettes: Futurist Gleam and Hall of Stars

MAKEOVER POWERSTAY EYESHADOW PALETTES FUTURIST GLEAM & HALL OF STARS REVIEW+TUTORIAL

Introduction

Makeover Powerstay Eyeshadow Palettes Futurist Gleam and Hall of Stars are two of the newest additions to the brand’s makeup collection. Both palettes are designed to provide long-lasting, vibrant colors that stay put throughout the day without creasing or fading.

In this article, we will review both palettes and provide a step-by-step tutorial on how to create a stunning eye look using them.

Makeover Powerstay Eyeshadow Palettes Futurist Gleam Review

The Futurist Gleam palette features a range of metallic shades that are perfect for creating bold, shimmery eye looks. The palette comes with 12 shades, ranging from warm golds to cool blues, all of which have a highly pigmented formula that glides on smoothly and blends effortlessly.

One of the standout shades in this palette is “Infinity,” a stunning metallic silver that catches the light beautifully. The shade “Orbit” is also a standout, with its deep blue-green hue that adds a pop of color to any eye look.

The packaging of the Futurist Gleam palette is sleek and modern, with a compact design that makes it easy to take on the go. The palette also comes with a mirror and a dual-ended brush for easy application.

Makeover Powerstay Eyeshadow Palettes Hall of Stars Review

The Hall of Stars palette features a range of shimmer and matte shades that are perfect for creating both subtle and bold eye looks. The palette comes with 12 shades, ranging from warm neutrals to deep purples, all of which have a highly pigmented formula that lasts for up to 16 hours.

One of the standout shades in this palette is “Galaxy,” a stunning deep purple with a shimmery finish that adds depth and dimension to any eye look. The shade “Radiance” is also a standout, with its warm golden hue that is perfect for creating a subtle, everyday look.

The packaging of the Hall of Stars palette is also sleek and modern, with a compact design that makes it easy to take on the go. The palette also comes with a mirror and a dual-ended brush for easy application.

Tutorial: How to Create a Stunning Eye Look

Now that we’ve reviewed both palettes, let’s take a look at how to create a stunning eye look using them.

Step 1: Begin by applying a primer to your eyelids to help the eyeshadow last longer and prevent creasing.

Step 2: Using the Futurist Gleam palette, apply the shade “Infinity” all over your eyelids using a flat eyeshadow brush.

Step 3: Next, apply the shade “Orbit” to the outer corner of your eyelids and blend it into the crease using a blending brush.

Step 4: Using the Hall of Stars palette, apply the shade “Radiance” to your brow bone and the inner corner of your eyes using a small eyeshadow brush.

Step 5: Apply the shade “Galaxy” to the outer corner of your eyelids and blend it into the crease using a blending brush.

Step 6: Use a small eyeshadow brush to apply the shade “Luminous” to the center of your eyelids, blending it into the other shades for a seamless finish.

Step 7: Finish the look by applying eyeliner and mascara.

Conclusion

Overall, the Makeover Powerstay Eyeshadow Palettes Futurist Gleam and Hall of Stars are both excellent choices for anyone looking for long-lasting, highly pigmented eyeshadows. The Futurist Gleam palette is perfect for creating bold, shimmery eye looks, while the Hall of Stars palette is great for creating both subtle and bold looks. With their sleek and modern packaging and dual-ended brushes, these palettes are a must-have for any makeup lover.

Source Link :MAKEOVER POWERSTAY EYESHADOW PALETTES FUTURIST GLEAM & HALL OF STARS REVIEW+TUTORIAL/

Eye makeup Makeup tutorials Beauty products Cosmetics Eye shadow palettes