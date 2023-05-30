“PPV buys prediction”: Eddie Hearn Predicts the Number of PPV Buys for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford.

Eddie Hearn Weighs in on Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

Boxing fans have been eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated matchup between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, and the fight is finally set to take place on July 29th. The two undefeated welterweights have been linked to a potential bout since 2017, and after six long years, they will finally settle their rivalry in the ring.

A Battle for Supremacy

The Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford matchup is one of the most highly anticipated fights in recent boxing history. Both fighters are at the top of their game, with impressive records and a wealth of experience in the ring. Spence, who currently holds the IBF and WBC welterweight titles, has an unbeaten record of 27 wins and 21 knockouts. Crawford, on the other hand, is the current WBO welterweight champion, with an unbeaten record of 37 wins and 28 knockouts.

For both fighters, this fight represents a chance to cement their legacy as one of the best welterweights of all time. The winner of this bout will likely go on to face other top-ranked fighters in the division, and could potentially become the undisputed champion.

Eddie Hearn’s Thoughts on the Fight

Eddie Hearn, who has promoted both Spence and Crawford in the U.K., is excited about the upcoming fight and has provided his thoughts on how big the matchup could be. As an experienced promoter, Hearn understands the economics of staging a big fight, and has offered his predictions on how many buys the fight could generate.

During an appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn stated that he believes the fight will generate between 500,000 and 600,000 buys. He also expressed his confidence that the fight will get the respect it deserves from boxing fans around the world.

“It’s a tremendous fight,” Hearn said. “Both fighters are at the top of their game, and I’m sure it’ll be a great show for the fans. I think it’ll do great numbers, and I’m excited to see how it all plays out.”

Final Thoughts

The Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford fight is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in boxing history. Both fighters are at the top of their game and are hungry for victory. The matchup has been years in the making, and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the bout.

With Eddie Hearn’s prediction of between 500,000 and 600,000 buys, it’s clear that the fight has the potential to be a massive success. The world will be watching on July 29th as these two elite welterweights go head to head in what is sure to be an unforgettable battle for supremacy.

Eddie Hearn PPV buys Errol Spence Jr. Terence Crawford Prediction

News Source : Christopher Walker

Source Link :Eddie Hearn makes his prediction on how many PPV buys Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford will get/