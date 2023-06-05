“PR news update”: 5 Monday Morning Must-Knows for PR Professionals at Breakfast Briefing

Pride in PR: Ben LaBolt, Paul George and Cristy Brusoe; SKDK hires Bryan Lesswing

Introduction

Public relations is a dynamic field that requires professionals who are skilled in managing communication, building relationships, and creating strategies that enhance the reputation of their clients. In this article, we will be discussing the achievements of three PR professionals – Ben LaBolt, Paul George, and Cristy Brusoe – who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. We will also be discussing the recent hire of Bryan Lesswing by SKDK, a leading public affairs and strategic communications firm.

Ben LaBolt

Ben LaBolt is a seasoned communications strategist who has worked on numerous high-profile political campaigns, including Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. LaBolt is known for his expertise in crisis communications, media relations, and digital strategy. He has also been recognized for his leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

In 2011, LaBolt was named one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in media. He has also been featured in numerous media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN. LaBolt is currently the founder and CEO of the consulting firm, The Incite Agency.

Paul George

Paul George is a public relations and branding expert who has worked with some of the world’s leading brands, including Nike, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s. George is known for his ability to create innovative campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive business results.

George is the founder and CEO of the agency, PGPR, which has offices in Los Angeles and New York. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the PRWeek “40 Under 40” award, and has been recognized as one of the most influential PR professionals in the industry.

Cristy Brusoe

Cristy Brusoe is a public relations professional who has worked with some of the world’s leading technology companies, including Microsoft and Amazon. Brusoe is known for her expertise in media relations, crisis communications, and reputation management.

Brusoe is currently the Vice President of Communications at Tableau Software, where she leads the company’s global communications strategy. She has been recognized for her leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and has been named one of PRWeek’s “Women to Watch.”

SKDK hires Bryan Lesswing

SKDK, a leading public affairs and strategic communications firm, recently announced the hire of Bryan Lesswing as its new Vice President. Lesswing brings over a decade of experience in political and public affairs communications, having worked on numerous high-profile campaigns and initiatives.

Lesswing has a proven track record of developing and executing successful communications strategies that drive results. He has worked with clients in a range of industries, including healthcare, energy, and technology. In his new role at SKDK, Lesswing will lead the firm’s public affairs practice and work with clients to develop effective communications strategies that advance their objectives.

Conclusion

Public relations is a critical function in today’s business landscape, and the professionals who excel in this field are those who are skilled in managing communication, building relationships, and creating strategies that enhance their clients’ reputations. Ben LaBolt, Paul George, and Cristy Brusoe are just a few examples of the talented PR professionals who are making a significant impact in their respective fields. With the addition of Bryan Lesswing, SKDK is poised to continue its track record of success in the public affairs and strategic communications space.

PR news Industry updates Morning briefing Public relations tips Monday morning news

News Source : Diana Bradley

Source Link :Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning/