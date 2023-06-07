“PR pros Wednesday morning”: PR Professionals’ Wednesday Morning Update: 5 Key Points to Keep in Mind during Breakfast Briefing

2023 Brand Entertainment Awards: Winners

The 2023 Brand Entertainment Awards took place on August 15th in Los Angeles, California. The annual event recognizes brands and agencies for their outstanding work in creating innovative and effective branded content. This year’s winners included:

Best Branded Content Campaign

Winner: Nike – “Dream Crazy”

Nike’s “Dream Crazy” campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick was a powerful and thought-provoking message that resonated with audiences around the world. The campaign showcased Nike’s commitment to social justice and equality, and it was a bold move for the brand to take a stand on a controversial issue. The campaign was widely praised for its creativity, authenticity, and impact.

Best Branded Series

Winner: Coca-Cola – “A World Without Waste”

Coca-Cola’s “A World Without Waste” series was a multi-platform campaign that focused on the company’s commitment to sustainable packaging and environmentally friendly practices. The series included videos, social media content, and interactive experiences that encouraged consumers to reduce their waste and make a positive impact on the planet. The campaign was praised for its engaging content and its ability to inspire action among consumers.

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Winner: Amazon – “Amazon Influencer Program”

Amazon’s Influencer Program was a game-changer in the world of influencer marketing. The program allowed social media influencers to create their own storefronts on Amazon, where they could promote products and earn commissions on sales. The program was widely praised for its innovative approach to influencer marketing and its ability to drive sales for both Amazon and its influencer partners.

Best Experiential Marketing Campaign

Winner: Airbnb – “Night At The Louvre”

Airbnb’s “Night At The Louvre” campaign was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for lucky guests who were able to spend the night at the iconic museum in Paris. The campaign was a masterclass in experiential marketing, offering guests an unforgettable night of art, food, and entertainment. The campaign generated massive buzz and was widely praised for its creativity and innovation.

BCW rolls out proprietary analytics tool

BCW, a global communications agency, has announced the launch of a new proprietary analytics tool, BCW Analytics. The tool is designed to help clients measure the effectiveness of their communications campaigns and make data-driven decisions.

BCW Analytics uses a combination of machine learning and human analysis to provide clients with insights into the impact of their campaigns on key metrics such as brand awareness, reputation, and sales. The tool is able to analyze data from multiple sources, including social media, traditional media, and web analytics.

According to BCW, the tool has already been used by several of its clients with great success. One client, a major consumer electronics company, was able to use BCW Analytics to identify the most effective channels for reaching its target audience and make strategic adjustments to its marketing strategy.

BCW Analytics is part of a broader trend towards data-driven marketing and communications. As companies continue to invest in analytics and AI technology, tools like BCW Analytics will become increasingly important for measuring the impact of communications campaigns and optimizing marketing strategies.

Instagram connects pedophile network

Instagram has reportedly shut down a pedophile network that was using the platform to share images and videos of child abuse. The network was discovered by a team of researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, who were studying the use of social media platforms by pedophiles.

The researchers found that the network was using Instagram’s messaging feature to communicate and share illegal content. They alerted Instagram to the network’s existence, and the platform quickly took action to shut it down.

The discovery of the pedophile network is a sobering reminder of the dark side of social media. While platforms like Instagram have the potential to connect people and foster positive communities, they can also be used for nefarious purposes.

Instagram has taken steps to prevent the spread of illegal content on its platform, including using AI technology to detect and remove images and videos that violate its policies. However, as this case shows, there is still work to be done to ensure that social media platforms are safe for all users.

