“PR pros Wednesday morning”: “PR Pros’ Wednesday Morning Must-Knows: 5 Key Points from Breakfast Briefing”

PRWeek’s Women of Distinction event

On September 16, PRWeek hosted its Women of Distinction event, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women in the field of public relations. The event, held virtually this year, featured keynote speakers and panel discussions on topics such as leadership, diversity and inclusion, and the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees. This year’s list included 52 women from a variety of backgrounds and industries, including corporate communications, agency PR, and nonprofit work. Among the honorees were women from companies such as Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Ketchum, as well as representatives from organizations such as the National Football League and the American Heart Association.

The Women of Distinction event also featured a keynote address from Laura Ling, an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. Ling spoke about her experiences covering global issues such as human rights abuses and environmental disasters, and shared insights on the importance of storytelling in shaping public perceptions and driving change.

Overall, PRWeek’s Women of Distinction event was a powerful showcase of the talent and leadership of women in the PR industry, and a reminder of the importance of celebrating diversity and inclusivity in our workplaces and communities.

PetSmart coronation case study

In 2019, PetSmart faced a major crisis when a viral video showed one of its groomers mishandling a dog during a grooming session. The video sparked outrage on social media, and the company faced widespread criticism and calls for a boycott.

To respond to the crisis, PetSmart turned to its public relations team to develop a strategy to address the incident and rebuild trust with its customers. The team developed a multifaceted approach, including a public apology from the CEO, a thorough investigation of the incident, and new safety protocols for groomers.

One of the key elements of PetSmart’s response was a coronation ceremony, in which the company invited a group of animal welfare advocates and veterinarians to observe and provide feedback on its grooming practices. The ceremony was designed to demonstrate PetSmart’s commitment to transparency and accountability, and to rebuild trust with its customers.

The coronation ceremony was a success, with participants praising PetSmart’s commitment to safety and animal welfare. The company also received positive media coverage for its response to the crisis, and saw a significant increase in positive sentiment on social media.

Overall, PetSmart’s response to the crisis provides a valuable case study for how companies can effectively manage a public relations crisis and rebuild trust with their stakeholders.

How the White House is preparing for deep fakes

Deep fakes, or artificial intelligence-generated videos that appear to be real, are becoming an increasingly pressing concern for governments and organizations around the world. With the potential to spread misinformation and manipulate public opinion, deep fakes pose a significant threat to national security and democratic processes.

In response to this threat, the White House has taken steps to prepare for the potential impact of deep fakes. In 2019, the White House released an executive order directing federal agencies to prioritize research and development of technologies to detect and combat deep fakes.

The White House has also partnered with private sector companies and academic institutions to develop tools and strategies for detecting and preventing deep fakes. For example, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has launched a program to develop technologies for detecting deep fakes, and the National Science Foundation has funded research into the development of machine learning algorithms to identify deep fakes.

In addition to these technical solutions, the White House has also emphasized the importance of public education and awareness about the risks of deep fakes. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission launched a campaign to educate consumers about the potential risks of deep fakes and how to identify them.

Overall, the White House’s response to the threat of deep fakes highlights the need for a comprehensive approach that includes both technological solutions and public education and awareness. As the use of deep fakes becomes more widespread, it will be essential for governments and organizations to continue to develop strategies for detecting and preventing their impact.

