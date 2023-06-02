“PR tips for Friday morning”: PR Pros’ Friday Morning Briefing: Top 5 Must-Knows

Pride in PR: Kate Wolff

Kate Wolff, a public relations specialist, is a shining example of what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the PR industry. Not only has she excelled in her career, but she has also been a vocal advocate for the community and a mentor to other LGBTQ+ professionals.

Wolff’s career in PR began over a decade ago, and she has since worked with a variety of clients in industries ranging from technology to fashion. She is currently the Director of Public Relations at a leading marketing firm in New York City.

In addition to her impressive career, Wolff has been an active member of the LGBTQ+ community. She has spoken at conferences and events, sharing her experiences as a queer woman in PR and offering advice to others in the industry. She has also mentored LGBTQ+ professionals, helping them navigate the unique challenges they may face in their careers.

Wolff’s work as a PR specialist and LGBTQ+ advocate is inspiring to many, and she serves as a reminder that diversity and inclusion should be at the forefront of all industries, including PR.

Meta to require employees back in the office three days a week

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently announced that it will require employees to work in the office at least three days a week. The move comes as many companies are grappling with how to handle remote work as the pandemic continues to evolve.

While some employees may welcome the idea of returning to the office and having more face-to-face interactions with colleagues, others may have concerns about their health and safety. Additionally, some may have found that working remotely has improved their work-life balance and productivity.

It’s important for companies to consider the needs and preferences of their employees as they make decisions about remote work. This may involve offering flexible scheduling or providing resources to help employees manage their workload while working from home.

Ultimately, the decision of whether to require employees to work in the office or allow remote work should be made with careful consideration of the unique circumstances of each company and its employees.

Twitter’s head of trust and safety resigns

Twitter’s Head of Trust and Safety, Del Harvey, recently announced her resignation from the company. Harvey was responsible for overseeing Twitter’s efforts to combat harassment and hate speech on the platform.

Her departure comes at a time when social media companies are facing increased scrutiny over their handling of harmful content. While Twitter has taken steps to address these issues, including implementing stronger moderation policies and tools, there is still much work to be done.

Harvey’s resignation highlights the challenges of addressing harmful content on social media. It requires a delicate balance between protecting free speech and ensuring that users are not subjected to harassment or hate speech.

As social media continues to play an increasingly important role in our lives, it’s important for companies to take these issues seriously and work towards creating a safe and inclusive online environment for all users.

PR news Industry updates Current events Media relations Communication strategies

News Source : Ewan Larkin

Source Link :Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning/