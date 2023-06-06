“PR tips for Tuesday morning”: PR Pros Alert: Five Must-Knows for Tuesday Morning Breakfast Briefing

Today: Brand Entertainment Awards

The Brand Entertainment Awards is an annual event that celebrates the best of brand entertainment, recognizing the creativity and innovation that goes into creating branded content. This year’s event was held on May 20th and was attended by representatives from some of the world’s leading brands and agencies.

The awards were presented across a range of categories, including Best Branded Content Series, Best Use of Social Media, and Best Use of Technology. The winners were chosen by a panel of industry experts who assessed each entry based on its creativity, originality, and effectiveness in reaching its target audience.

One of the standout winners of the night was Adidas, who took home the award for Best Branded Content Series for their “Calling All Creators” campaign. The campaign, which featured a range of high-profile athletes and musicians, highlighted Adidas’ commitment to creativity and innovation and showcased their products in a fresh and exciting way.

Another winner was Burger King, who won the award for Best Use of Social Media for their “Whopper Detour” campaign. The campaign, which offered customers a one-cent Whopper if they ordered it within 600 feet of a McDonald’s, generated a huge amount of buzz on social media and helped to drive sales for Burger King.

Overall, the Brand Entertainment Awards was a celebration of the best and brightest in brand entertainment. It showcased the power of creativity and innovation in marketing and demonstrated how brands can use entertainment to connect with their audiences in new and exciting ways.

Pride in PR: Laura McGinnis

Laura McGinnis is a PR professional who has dedicated her career to promoting diversity and inclusion in the industry. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Laura has firsthand experience of the challenges faced by marginalized groups in the workplace and has made it her mission to help create a more inclusive industry for all.

Throughout her career, Laura has worked with a range of clients across a variety of industries, including healthcare, technology, and finance. She has used her expertise to help these clients communicate their commitment to diversity and inclusion and to develop strategies that promote equality and fairness for all employees.

Laura’s work has been recognized by a number of industry organizations, including the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), which awarded her the Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award in 2019. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting diversity and inclusion within the PR industry.

In addition to her work in PR, Laura is also a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and is involved in a number of community organizations. She is a member of the board of directors for the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

Through her work in PR and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, Laura is making a real difference in the world. She is a role model for anyone who wants to use their skills and expertise to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

Apple Vision Pro reviews

The Apple Vision Pro is a new product from Apple that promises to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. It is a set of glasses that uses augmented reality technology to overlay digital information onto the real world, allowing users to access information and interact with digital objects in a more intuitive and natural way.

The glasses have received mixed reviews from tech experts and consumers alike. Some have praised the innovative technology and the potential it has to transform the way we interact with our devices. Others have criticized the design of the glasses, which they say is clunky and unattractive, and the high price tag, which puts them out of reach for many consumers.

One reviewer praised the glasses’ ability to provide contextual information in real-time, saying that it was “like having a personal assistant in your glasses.” They also noted that the glasses were comfortable to wear and did not feel heavy or cumbersome.

Another reviewer was less impressed, calling the glasses “a solution in search of a problem.” They noted that the glasses were difficult to use and that the interface was not very intuitive. They also criticized the high price tag, saying that it was unlikely that many consumers would be willing to pay such a high price for a product that was not yet proven.

Overall, the Apple Vision Pro is a highly innovative product that has the potential to transform the way we interact with technology. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be widely adopted by consumers, given its high price tag and mixed reviews.

PR news Industry updates Morning briefing Communication strategies Public relations trends

News Source : Frank Washkuch

Source Link :Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning/