“Pratapgarh road accident” today : Road Accident in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh Leaves 2 Dead and 1 Injured

Road accident in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh results in 2 fatalities and 1 injury. today 2023.

In Udaipur, an accident occurred on Wednesday on Sangipur road under the jurisdiction of the Udaipur police station area. The details of the accident and any injuries or fatalities are not mentioned in the summary.

Read Full story : Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, one injured in road accident in Pratapgarh /

News Source : Mid-day

Pratapgarh road accident Uttar Pradesh fatalities Traffic accident in UP Road safety in Pratapgarh Injured in Pratapgarh accident