Introduction

The Indian government has been actively trying to combat radical forces and maintain a clear image in the eyes of the international community. One of the ways in which it has been doing so is by appointing officials who have a track record of dealing with such issues. The most recent example of this is the appointment of Praveen Sood as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Praveen Sood – PM Modi’s First Choice

According to reports, Praveen Sood was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first choice for the post of CBI director. Sood is a 1986 batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre and has served in various capacities in the state police department. He has also served as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Karnataka.

Sood is known for his no-nonsense attitude and his ability to crack down on criminals and radical forces. He has been involved in several high-profile cases, including the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts and the 2017 Gauri Lankesh murder case. His appointment is being seen as a signal that the government is serious about tackling corruption and radicalism in the country.

Clear Image and Way of Dealing with Radical Forces

The appointment of Praveen Sood as the new CBI director is a clear indication that the government is committed to maintaining a clear image and dealing with radical forces in the country. The CBI is the premier investigating agency in India and is responsible for investigating cases of corruption, economic offences, and other high-profile cases.

Sood’s appointment is being seen as a positive step towards ensuring that the CBI remains an independent and impartial agency that is not influenced by political or other external pressures. It is also being seen as a signal that the government is serious about cracking down on corruption and ensuring that justice is served.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the appointment of Praveen Sood as the new CBI director is a positive step towards maintaining a clear image and dealing with radical forces in the country. Sood’s track record of cracking down on criminals and radical elements is a clear indication that he is the right person for the job. His appointment sends a strong message that the government is serious about tackling corruption and ensuring that justice is served.

