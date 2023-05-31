Pravin Tambe net worth.: Pravin Tambe: Who is he and what is his net worth?

Pravin Tambe: From Obscurity to IPL Sensation

Who is Pravin Tambe?

Pravin Tambe was born on October 8, 1971, in Mumbai, India. He is married to his wife Vaishali, and the couple share two children, son Pranav and a daughter Pari. Pravin started playing cricket at a young age and spent most of his career at club level, all while holding down a job to make ends meet. He became a talented bowler, specialising as a leg-spinner, a skill that got him noticed and picked for the Indian Premier League.

The IPL Debutant

Pravin Tambe took the Indian cricket league by storm when he was plucked from obscurity to play in the IPL. He was spotted by scouts at a T20 tournament and was given a contract to play with the Rajasthan Royals, despite never having played first-class cricket before. He was noticed for his ability to bowl variations of the leg spin. He made his professional cricket debut and his T20 debut playing for the Royals in the 2013 IPL at the age of 41. He holds the title of the oldest ever IPL debutant.

Pravin Tambe’s IPL Career

Pravin Tambe has played for many teams, including a cricket team in the Caribbean. He won his first professional contract with the Rajasthan Royals from 2013 to 2015. In 2016 he was bought by the Gujarat Lions and in February 2017, he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. In 2018, Pravin retired from the IPL and played in season two of the Abu Dhabi T10 League season, playing for the Sindhis team and becoming the first player to take a five-wicket haul in the history of T10.

During the 2020 IPL auction, Pravin was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Still, as he had played in a T10 tournament a couple of years before, he was disqualified from taking part in the 2020 IPL. In 2020, Pravin became the first Indian cricketer to get a contract in the Caribbean Premier League. He was named as part of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad for the 2020 CPL. He had to retire once again from Indian cricket to play in the Caribbean league.

Pravin Tambe’s Net Worth

Pravin Tambe’s estimated net worth is around $1 million. By 2023, his net worth in Indian Rupees is around Rs 6 Crores. He earned his riches from his time in the IPL, winnings and sports endorsements.

Pravin Tambe Today

Pravin Tambe works as a spin bowling coach at the Lucknow Super Giants. He was unveiled as part of the support team in March 2023. The Super Giants, based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, play in the IPL.

In early March 2023, he posted about being “very excited” to be taking part in the Legends League Cricket, season two, in Doha, Qatar. He played for the India Maharajas.

Pravin Tambe is a testament to the fact that age is just a number and that dreams do come true with hard work and determination. His story is an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers who want to make it big in the sport.

Pravin Tambe biography Pravin Tambe IPL career Pravin Tambe earnings Pravin Tambe age Pravin Tambe achievements

News Source : Adekemi Adefolalu

Source Link :Who is Pravin Tambe and what is his net worth?/