“Pre-Christmas Release” : Deadline Reports Pre-Christmas Release for “Anyone But You” Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Sony Pictures is set to release a new comedy film, Anyone But You, on December 15th, with the aim of drawing moviegoers back to theaters for the genre. Directed by Will Gluck, the film features Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in the lead roles. The trailer for the film was released last week during Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon. The screenplay for Anyone But You was written by Ilana Wolpert and Gluck. Joe Roth is the producer, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck. The film also features a star-studded cast including Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

The story of Anyone But You centers on two people who can’t stand each other but end up falling in love. The film is set in Sydney, where the two protagonists go on a series of vacation hijinks, including falling off boats and getting big spiders down their pants. The film promises to be a screwball comedy that will have audiences laughing from start to finish.

Sony is banking on the success of Anyone But You to revive the comedy genre in theaters. The studio has been struggling with low box office numbers for comedies in recent years, with most audiences opting to watch these films at home on streaming platforms. However, Sony hopes that the star power of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, along with the all-star cast, will be enough to draw audiences back to theaters.

The release of Anyone But You is also strategically timed, as it will be the only wide studio release on December 15th, with the exception of Warner Bros. Timothee Chalamet movie, Wonka. With little competition, Sony is hoping that Anyone But You will be a box office success and usher in a new era of comedies in theaters.

The film industry has been struggling to attract audiences back to theaters in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people have opted to stay home and watch movies on streaming platforms, leading to a decline in box office numbers. However, the success of films like F9 and A Quiet Place Part II has given studios hope that audiences are ready to return to theaters for big-screen experiences.

In conclusion, Sony Pictures’ Anyone But You is a highly anticipated comedy film that is set to release on December 15th. The film features a star-studded cast, including Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, and promises to be a hilarious ride for audiences. Sony is hoping that the film’s release will revive the comedy genre in theaters and draw audiences back to cinemas. With little competition on the release date, Sony is optimistic about the film’s box office success.

News Source : Anthony D’Alessandro

Source Link :Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell ‘Anyone But You’ Sets Pre-Christmas Release – Deadline/