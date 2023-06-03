“Pre-monsoon preparation in Sanquelim”: Review of Pre-Monsoon Preparation in Sanquelim Conducted by Sawant | Latest News from Goa

Bicholim: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Reviews Pre-Monsoon Works and Development Plans in His Constituency

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the seven panchayats in his constituency of Sanquelim to review pre-monsoon works and other development plans. Sawant emphasized the importance of modern infrastructural development and human development in every panchayat area. He also stressed the significance of panchayat members going door-to-door to understand the problems of the people and take various government schemes to them.

Importance of Modern Infrastructural Development and Human Development

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant acknowledged the importance of modern infrastructural development in every panchayat area. He recognized the need for good roads, proper drainage systems, and adequate water supply. Sawant also emphasized the importance of human development. He recognized the need for healthcare facilities, education, and skill development programs in every panchayat area. He said that modern infrastructural development and human development go hand in hand, and both are equally important for the overall development of a region.

Door-to-Door Interaction with People

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also stressed the significance of panchayat members going door-to-door to understand the problems of the people and take various government schemes to them. He recognized the importance of interaction with people and understanding their needs and problems. Sawant urged the panchayat members to be proactive in taking government schemes to the people and ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach every person in the panchayat area.

Suggestions and Proposals for Development

During his visit, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also met with the panchayat members and listened to their suggestions and proposals for the development of their villages. He encouraged the panchayat members to come up with innovative ideas and proposals for the overall development of their villages. Sawant assured the panchayat members that their proposals and suggestions would be given due consideration, and the government would take steps to implement them.

Conclusion

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s visit to the seven panchayats in his constituency of Sanquelim was aimed at reviewing pre-monsoon works and other development plans. During his visit, Sawant emphasized the importance of modern infrastructural development and human development in every panchayat area. He also stressed the significance of panchayat members going door-to-door to understand the problems of the people and take various government schemes to them. Sawant listened to the suggestions and proposals of the panchayat members and assured them that their proposals and suggestions would be given due consideration. Overall, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s visit was aimed at ensuring the overall development of his constituency and creating a better future for the people living there.

