pre pleat saree: Learn How to Pre-Pleat a Silk Saree: Step-by-Step Folding and Ironing Tutorial

Introduction:

Silk sarees are beautiful, elegant, and a symbol of grace. But, draping a saree can be a hassle, especially if it is not pre-pleated. Pre-pleating a saree can save you time and effort, and give you a neat look. In this article, we will share a step-by-step tutorial on how to pre-pleat and fold a silk saree.

Step 1: Iron the saree

The first step in pre-pleating a silk saree is to iron it. Ironing will remove any wrinkles and make the saree easier to fold. Use a steam iron with a low heat setting to avoid damaging the fabric. Make sure the saree is completely dry before you start ironing.

Step 2: Fold the saree widthwise

The next step is to fold the saree widthwise. Hold the saree at both ends and bring them together. Make sure the borders are aligned, and the folds are even. Smooth out any wrinkles with your hands. The saree should be folded in half, with the pleats at the bottom.

Step 3: Start pleating the saree

Now, it’s time to start pleating the saree. Hold the saree at the top and start making small pleats, about 1.5 inches wide. Keep the pleats aligned and even. Once you have made about 5-6 pleats, tuck them into the waistband of your petticoat. Make sure the pleats are facing towards the left.

Step 4: Keep pleating the saree

Continue making small pleats, 1.5 inches wide, and tucking them into the waistband. Make sure the pleats are facing towards the left. Keep pleating until you reach the end of the saree. The number of pleats will depend on the length of your saree and your height. Generally, 6-7 pleats are enough for a regular-sized saree.

Step 5: Make a final pleat

Once you have reached the end of the saree, make a final pleat with the remaining fabric. Tuck this pleat into the waistband, but make sure it faces towards the right. This will ensure that the pallu falls neatly over your shoulder.

Step 6: Fold the pallu

The next step is to fold the pallu. Hold the pallu at the top and start making small pleats, about 1.5 inches wide. Keep the pleats aligned and even. Once you have made about 5-6 pleats, tuck them into the waistband. Make sure the pleats are facing towards the left.

Step 7: Iron the pleats

Now that you have pleated the saree, it’s time to iron it. Use a steam iron with a low heat setting to avoid damaging the fabric. Start ironing from the top of the pleats and work your way down. Make sure the pleats are crisp and neat.

Step 8: Store the saree

Once you have ironed the saree, it’s ready to wear. If you’re not wearing it immediately, store it in a saree cover or a cotton bag. Avoid storing it in a plastic bag as it can damage the fabric.

Conclusion:

Pre-pleating a silk saree can save you time and effort, and give you a neat look. With the step-by-step tutorial shared in this article, you can easily pre-pleat and fold your saree. Remember to iron the saree before pleating it, and to keep the pleats aligned and even. With a little practice, you’ll be able to pre-pleat and fold a silk saree like a pro!

Source Link :Try this Method of Silk Saree Pre-pleating & Folding & Ironing Tutorial | How to pre pleat saree/

