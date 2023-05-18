prediabetes diagnosis: What does it mean to be diagnosed with prediabetes?

Understanding Prediabetes: Diagnosis, Symptoms, and Treatment

Prediabetes is a serious health condition affecting one in three Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is characterized by higher than average blood sugar levels due to the body’s struggle to produce insulin. This condition is often asymptomatic, making it difficult to detect without proper screening. In this article, Laura Ronen, a Certified Diabetes Educator at Crystal Run Healthcare, sheds light on what prediabetes is, who is most affected, and how to manage this condition with the help of a dietitian.

Diagnosing Prediabetes

Prediabetes is diagnosed through laboratory tests that measure a person’s glucose levels. There are three types of tests providers can perform to check for prediabetes: an A1C test or a blood sugar level test, a fasting plasma glucose test, or a glucose challenge test. These tests can show how well a person’s body tolerates and breaks down sugar. It is recommended that at-risk patients receive these tests every one to three years, while those with a history of gestational diabetes should be screened 6 to 12 weeks postpartum. If prediabetes is diagnosed, it is essential to get screened every year after or every three years if the postpartum prediabetes test is negative.

Risk Factors for Prediabetes

Regardless of risk factors, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommends getting screened for prediabetes/Type 2 diabetes by age 35. However, those at risk should get screened earlier. Some of the risk factors for prediabetes include being overweight or obese, being a member of a high-risk population, having a family history of diabetes, having a history of gestational diabetes or giving birth to a baby weighing over 9 lbs, physical inactivity, hypertension, and other conditions associated with insulin resistance, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Progression of Prediabetes to Type 2 Diabetes

People with prediabetes have up to a 50% chance of developing Type 2 diabetes over the next five to ten years. However, lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight and exercising regularly can reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Effective Methods of Treating Prediabetes

For individuals who are overweight, exercise and weight loss are crucial. Smoking cessation is also essential. Working with a physician and a dietitian can help patients manage their diagnoses effectively.

How a Dietitian Can Help Decrease the Risk of Prediabetes or Manage Existing Prediabetes

After reviewing a person’s diet history, a dietitian can make recommendations for a healthier diet, offer meal planning tips, and suggest ways to incorporate more exercise into one’s daily lifestyle. A diet to reduce the risk of diabetes is usually also a diet that would help someone lose weight if they are overweight. This diet involves avoiding sugary beverages like soda, pre-sweetened teas, and juices. Reducing starchy foods and sweets while including more fiber is something that everyone can benefit from.

Clinical Nutrition and Diabetes Education

In the current landscape of conflicting information and advice about nutrition and healthy food choices, science-based information is more important than ever. Clinical nutrition takes an evidence-based approach to nutrition based on the latest science and information. Crystal Run Healthcare has a team of certified Diabetes Educators that sees patients of all ages and provide education on a full range of topics, which is vital for those affected by diabetes. These registered dietitians partner with patients, primary care providers, and specialists to help tailor nutrition programs and provide education on healthy eating.

In conclusion, prediabetes is a serious health condition that can lead to Type 2 diabetes if left untreated. It is essential to get screened for prediabetes regularly, especially if at risk. Lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and working with a physician and a dietitian can help manage prediabetes and reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

