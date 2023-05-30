“Preethi Sharma biography”: Malar Serial Actress Preethi Sharma: Biography, Age, Lifestyle, Net Worth, Family, Car, and Spouse on Sun TV

HTML Headings:

Preethi Sharma, popularly known as Malar, is a well-known Indian television actress who has gained immense popularity for her role in the Tamil serial “Malar” on Sun TV. She has captivated the audience with her astounding acting skills and charming personality.

Preethi Sharma was born on 15th June 1998 in Bangalore, India. She is currently 23 years old. Preethi completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mysore and went on to pursue her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Bangalore University.

Preethi Sharma began her acting career in 2019 with the Tamil television serial “Malar” on Sun TV. She portrayed the lead character “Malar” in the show, which became an instant hit among the Tamil audience. The serial revolves around the life of a young girl named Malar who faces various challenges in her life.

Preethi’s performance in the serial was highly appreciated by the audience and she gained immense popularity within a short period of time. Apart from “Malar”, Preethi has also appeared in other Tamil serials like “Kalyana Veedu” and “Thirumathi Hitler”.

Preethi Sharma has a luxurious lifestyle and loves to travel to different places. She is also a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout routine to maintain her physique.

As of 2021, Preethi Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She earns a considerable amount of money through her acting career and brand endorsements.

Preethi Sharma belongs to a Hindu family. Her father’s name is Ravi Sharma, and her mother’s name is Geeta Sharma. She also has a younger brother named Rahul Sharma.

Preethi Sharma does not own a car at the moment. However, she has expressed her desire to buy a luxury car in the near future.

Preethi Sharma is currently unmarried and has not revealed any information about her personal life and relationships. She is focused on her career and is determined to achieve greater heights in the entertainment industry.

Preethi Sharma, also known as Malar, has become a household name in the Tamil entertainment industry. Her remarkable acting skills and charming personality have won the hearts of millions of fans across the country. With her dedication and hard work, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. We wish her all the best for her future endeavors.

