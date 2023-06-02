“Pregnancy and blood cancer treatment”: Treatment of Blood Cancer during Pregnancy Informed by New Data

New Study Provides Insight into Blood Cancer Treatment during Pregnancy

A new study published in Blood Advances sheds light on the treatment options and outcomes for pregnant women with relapsed/refractory (r/r) lymphoma. The study, which analyzed the medical records of 23 pregnant women with r/r lymphoma, found that patients experienced an overall survival rate of 83% and a progression-free survival rate of 24%.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is responsible for fighting infection and disease. Although lymphoma is relatively rare during pregnancy, occurring in only one in 4,000 women, it can pose unique challenges to both the patient and the unborn child.

The study’s lead author, Andrew Evens, DO, MBA, MSc, explained that the treatment options and prognosis for lymphoma that is newly diagnosed are often different from those for the cancer that returns. Therefore, the study sought to provide guidance for clinicians on how to treat women with r/r lymphoma during pregnancy.

The study found that initiating chemotherapy treatment during pregnancy can put the fetus at risk of harm. However, delaying treatment can allow the cancer to progress and harm both the patient and the unborn child. Therefore, treatment decisions are individualized and based on factors such as the patient’s age, status of lymphoma, and the needed treatment regimen.

Most women in the study elected to delay chemotherapy until after giving birth, but five chose to begin treatment during pregnancy due to personal preference and the potentially life-threatening nature of their cancer diagnoses. One patient received checkpoint inhibitor therapy during the majority of the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.

The study also found that fetal outcomes are best when the pregnancy is carried to term, and Dr. Evens emphasized the importance of close collaboration across multiple medical disciplines, especially maternal fetal medicine. While the study sample size was small, Dr. Evens hopes that the data will provide guidance to oncologists and women facing this complex clinical scenario.

In conclusion, the study provides valuable insight into the treatment options and outcomes for pregnant women with r/r lymphoma. Although the disease profile is relatively uncommon during pregnancy, the study’s findings can inform patients and providers on how to approach this complex clinical scenario. Close collaboration across multiple medical disciplines is crucial, and treatment decisions should be individualized based on factors such as the patient’s age, status of lymphoma, and the needed treatment regimen.

Blood Cancer and Pregnancy Pregnancy and Cancer Treatment Management of Blood Cancer during Pregnancy Blood Cancer and Fetal Health Chemotherapy during Pregnancy for Blood Cancer

News Source : Science X

Source Link :New data informs treatment of blood cancer during pregnancy/