“Pregnancy Diagnosis Center Maharashtra”: “Mobile Pregnancy Diagnosis Center Launched in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Latest Healthcare News in Marathi”

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar News: Police bust racket of mobile sex determination diagnosis center

On Friday, May 2, the police raided a mobile sex determination diagnosis center operating in the Valuj area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and arrested the doctors and nurses involved in the illegal practice. The accused doctor, identified as Dr. Sunil Rajput, was caught red-handed carrying out the illegal procedure in a car with fake documents.

Illegal mobile sex determination diagnosis centers in Maharashtra

The practice of sex determination during pregnancy is illegal in India under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994. Despite this, several illegal mobile sex determination diagnosis centers have been operating in Maharashtra, including the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

The police have been cracking down on such centers, and several arrests have been made in recent years. However, the illegal practice continues, fueled by the demand for male children in some parts of the country.

Police action against the illegal practice

The police in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar received a tip-off about the mobile sex determination diagnosis center operating in the Valuj area. Acting on the information, they raided the center and caught the accused doctor red-handed. They also seized a car used by the doctor for the illegal practice.

According to reports, the doctor was carrying out the illegal procedure using a portable machine in the car. The police have arrested the doctor and several nurses who were assisting him in the illegal practice. They have also seized the portable machine and other equipment used for sex determination.

Impact of illegal sex determination on society

The illegal practice of sex determination during pregnancy has a devastating impact on society. It leads to a skewed sex ratio, with more male children being born than female children. This has serious consequences for the social fabric of the country, as it leads to a shortage of brides and an increase in crime against women.

The PCPNDT Act was enacted to prevent this practice and to ensure that every child, regardless of their gender, is given an equal opportunity to live and thrive. It is the responsibility of every citizen to uphold the law and to report any illegal activity related to sex determination during pregnancy.

Conclusion

The police action against the mobile sex determination diagnosis center in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is a step in the right direction. It sends a strong message to those who are involved in the illegal practice that they will be caught and punished for their actions. It is important for society as a whole to come together and fight against this practice, which has a negative impact on the lives of countless children and women.

