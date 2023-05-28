“Pregnancy diagnosis lawsuit”: Judge allows lawsuit regarding erroneous pregnancy diagnosis at Lackawanna County Prison to move forward

Woman Nearly Dies Due to Lackawanna County Prison Medical Staff Negligence

Jacquelyn Parker can proceed with her federal lawsuit against the former medical provider of Lackawanna County Prison, Correctional Care Inc., after the prison’s medical staff failed to timely react to her pregnancy complication. Parker’s suit alleges that the Correctional Care staff ignored her obvious signs of suffering from an ectopic pregnancy, a life-threatening condition where a fertilized egg implants in a woman’s fallopian tube instead of her uterus.

According to the lawsuit filed by Wilkes-Barre attorney Barry Dyller in 2020, Parker repeatedly complained of bleeding and pain shortly after she was jailed on June 14, 2018. She was seen once about a week later and was prescribed pain medication. However, the medical staff ignored her request to be seen again until July 19, 2018.

Parker was transferred to a nearby hospital the next day, where an ultrasound revealed that the ectopic pregnancy had caused her fallopian tube to rupture. She underwent emergency surgery to remove her fallopian tube and an ovary.

Correctional Care was the prison’s medical provider from 2004 until December 2020 when the county awarded the contract to Wellpath of Tennessee. The lawsuit names Correctional Care, its owner Dr. Edward Zaloga, and one of his employees, Anthony Iannuzzi, a certified nurse practitioner, as defendants. However, the county and prison are not named as defendants.

Zaloga’s attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Parker failed to show that the medical staff breached the standard of care or that they acted with “deliberate indifference” in treating her. These are necessary elements to proceed with the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion denied the motion, noting that Parker presented testimony from a medical expert who said that “even a third-year medical student” would have realized that Parker should have been immediately evaluated for an ectopic pregnancy.

A pretrial conference for the lawsuit is scheduled for June 21, and the case is set to go to trial on Aug. 7.

This case highlights the importance of timely and appropriate medical care for incarcerated individuals. It is the responsibility of correctional facilities to ensure that their medical providers provide adequate care to their prisoners. Negligence or indifference to an inmate’s medical needs can result in severe consequences, as demonstrated in Parker’s case.

In conclusion, the Lackawanna County Prison’s former medical provider, Correctional Care Inc., is facing a federal lawsuit for their alleged negligence in providing medical care to a pregnant inmate. The lawsuit filed by Jacquelyn Parker, who nearly died due to their failure to timely react to her ectopic pregnancy, is set to proceed after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the case. This case highlights the importance of providing adequate and timely medical care to incarcerated individuals.

Medical malpractice lawsuit Negligence in pregnancy diagnosis Lackawanna County Prison lawsuit Legal action for misdiagnosis Lawsuit against prison healthcare providers

News Source : Terrie Morgan-Besecker, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

Source Link :Lawsuit over botched pregnancy diagnosis at Lackawanna County Prison can proceed, judge rules/