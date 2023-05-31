“Pregnancy discrimination in sports”: Las Vegas Aces Coach Becky Hammon Refutes Allegations of Bullying Pregnant Player – 104.5 WOKV

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon has denied allegations of bullying former Aces player Dearica Hamby for being pregnant. While speaking at a news conference, Hammon, who was recently suspended for two games without pay by the WNBA following an investigation into Hamby’s allegations, stated that any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded. Hammon, who led the Aces to the WNBA championship in her first season last year, said she did nothing to warrant the discipline and denied sending any negative texts or emails to Hamby.

While the league interviewed 33 people and reviewed texts, emails, and other documents, Hammon said none of the current Aces players were interviewed, and to her knowledge, the only player the league spoke with was former Las Vegas player Liz Cambage. The WNBA also rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick in the 2025 draft on Tuesday for a different issue – a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21.

Hammon said the Aces’ decision to trade Hamby was purely a business decision and had nothing to do with her pregnancy. The trade allowed the Aces to clear up salary-cap space to sign former two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker. Hamby said after the Sparks’ practice Tuesday that she wanted “to move forward and focus on where I am today,” but said she “and the union will continue to explore our options.”

The union was critical that Hammon and the Aces weren’t more severely punished, saying in a statement: “Where in this decision does this team or any other team across the league learn the lesson that respect in the workplace is the highest standard and a player’s dignity cannot be manipulated?” Despite the criticism, the Aces released a statement on Tuesday stating their support for Hammon, with the team’s management stating that the WNBA’s determinations about her were inconsistent with what they knew and loved about her.

Hammon, who spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and is considered one of the rising stars in the basketball coaching world, has been linked to the vacant Toronto Raptors job. However, she remains focused on her current role with the Aces, stating that she appreciated the support of owner Mark Davis, president Nikki Fargas, and her players. Hammon will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

