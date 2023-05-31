“pregnancy heartburn treatment”: Effective methods to alleviate heartburn during pregnancy

5 Ways to Treat Pregnancy Heartburn

Pregnancy brings along many symptoms – fatigue, backaches, food cravings, morning sickness and, of course, heartburn, the fiery feeling you get in your chest that usually travels up your oesophagus.

Heartburn usually occurs during the second or third trimester. According to Healthline, apart from hormones and slowed digestion, another reason for the burning sensation can be because of your growing baby. As the uterus expands with the growing baby, it competes for space with the other organs. The uterus then places pressure on the stomach, making it more likely for stomach acids to spill out, especially if the stomach is full.

However, there are ways to treat this symptom. Below are five ways, suggested by Healthline, to cool down that burn.

1. Acupuncture

A 2015 study showed that pregnant women who receive acupuncture reported an improvement in their ability to eat and sleep.

2. Sit up straight when eating

Avoid slouching while you are eating. Gravity will help your food stay put.

3. Drink after meals instead of with them

Drinking liquids while eating your food will create a full stomach, making it easy for heartburn to occur.

4. Opt for loose-fitting clothes

Avoid garments such as Spanx that create pressure around your belly. Instead, wear stretchy pants that will provide you the much-needed comfort.

5. Avoid acidic and spicy foods

These types of foods create more acid in the stomach than bland foods.

Some of the foods you should avoid are:

Citrus

Tomatoes

Onions

Garlic

Caffeine

Chocolate

Cooldrinks

Fried and fatty foods

By following these simple tips, you can reduce the discomfort caused by heartburn during pregnancy. However, if the symptoms persist, it is recommended to consult your healthcare provider for further advice.

Heartburn remedies for pregnant women Safe heartburn treatments during pregnancy Natural ways to relieve heartburn in pregnancy Foods to avoid for heartburn during pregnancy Medications for heartburn relief during pregnancy

News Source : Bona Magazine

Source Link :5 Ways to treat heartburn during pregnancy/