“Pregnancy recipe for Sania Mirza”: Inside the Recipe Sania Mirza Longed for During her Pregnancy

The Craving of Sania Mirza: Mirchi Bhajia Recipe

In a recent interview with a lifestyle website, Sania Mirza revealed that throughout her pregnancy she craved Mirchi Bhajia a lot. This popular Indian snack is a spicy treat that can be enjoyed with a cup of tea or coffee. Here’s the simplest recipe of Mirchi Bhajia that one can try at home.

Ingredients

10-12 large green chilies

1 cup gram flour or besan

1/2 tsp carom seeds or ajwain

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Method

Wash the green chilies and pat them dry with a kitchen towel. Slit the chilies lengthwise without cutting through the end. Remove the seeds and the white membrane from inside the chilies. In a bowl, mix the gram flour, carom seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, baking soda, and salt. Add water gradually and whisk the mixture to form a smooth and thick batter. The consistency of the batter should be such that it coats the back of a spoon. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai over medium flame. Dip each chili in the batter and coat it evenly. Gently drop the coated chilies in the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Remove the bhajias using a slotted spoon and place them on a kitchen towel to absorb the excess oil. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Tips

Make sure the chilies are not too hot or spicy. You can adjust the amount of chili powder in the batter as per your taste.

While frying, do not overcrowd the pan as it will lower the temperature of the oil and the bhajias will not turn crispy.

Always use fresh oil for deep frying to avoid any unpleasant odor or taste.

Conclusion

Cravings during pregnancy are common, and Sania Mirza’s craving for Mirchi Bhajia is no exception. This easy and simple recipe can be made at home with just a few ingredients. So, next time you feel like having a spicy snack, give this Mirchi Bhajia recipe a try and enjoy it with your family and friends.

