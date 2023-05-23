“Pregnancy symptoms”: Signs to Watch Out for During Early Pregnancy: Symptoms Every Mother Should be Aware Of

7 Early Pregnancy Warning Signs You Should Know

1. Abdominal Protrusion

One of the most noticeable early pregnancy warning signs is a protruding abdomen. This lower abdominal symptom becomes evident at the end of the third trimester, around 35 weeks of pregnancy. Mothers may experience difficulty walking and frequent urination during this period.

2. Uterine Contractions

At around 35 weeks pregnant, the uterus starts contracting, resulting in stomach pain known as warning pain. Mothers should observe themselves closely for these symptoms and determine whether they improve or disappear after sitting or lying down. If the warning pain persists, it is essential to seek medical attention.

3. Diarrhea and Vomiting

Pregnancy can cause diarrhea and vomiting, similar to morning sickness. These symptoms indicate that the body is preparing for birth by excreting waste from the gastrointestinal tract.

4. Bloody Mucus

During pregnancy, the body produces bloody mucus as the cervix opens, and capillaries in the area tear slightly. This secretion acts as a lubricant, facilitating delivery.

5. Amniotic Fluid

Amniotic fluid carries the baby in the mother’s womb. If the amniotic fluid breaks, the mother must seek immediate medical attention to avoid the risk of infection and lack of oxygen in the fetus. Delivery must occur within 1-2 days of amniotic fluid rupture.

6. Back Pain, Abdominal Pain, and Cramps

Back pain, abdominal pain, and frequent cramps are early pregnancy warning signs caused by hormonal changes, abnormal circulatory system, and uterus expansion. The mother must ensure she drinks enough water to avoid cramps.

7. Real Labor Pains

Real labor pains are a pregnancy warning sign that mothers should never ignore. If pain persists after sleeping and is more frequent and painful, it is time to prepare for birth.

Conclusion

Every mother will encounter different symptoms close to birth. Therefore, mothers and people around them must pay close attention to early pregnancy warning signs to prepare for birth.

News Source : News Directory 3

Source Link :7 early warning signs Pregnancy symptoms that mothers need to pay attention to/