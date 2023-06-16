Pregnant owner of Seattle sushi restaurant killed in random shooting

Eina Kwon: Focus keyword : Pregnant restaurant owner killed in Seattle shooting, suspect in custody

The owner of a sushi restaurant near Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Eina Kwon, was identified as the victim of a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week. Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times while in her car with her husband, Sung Kwon, who was also shot but survived. Their fetus was delivered at a hospital but died shortly after. The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was apprehended and admitted to firing at the couple’s car after seeing a firearm inside. The shooting has led to an outpouring of grief for the Kwons, who have a toddler, and a crowdfunding campaign has raised nearly $50,000 to bring Kwon’s family from Korea to the United States for her funeral.

Read Full story : Pregnant woman shot and killed owned Seattle restaurant near famed market /

News Source : SFGATE

Pregnant woman killed Seattle restaurant Shooting at Seattle restaurant Seattle restaurant shooting incident Crime at famous Seattle market area Tragic death of pregnant woman at Seattle restaurant