Pregnant Seattle Restaurant Owner Shot Dead: Suspect Arrested and Charged with Homicide and Murder

Eina Kwon, pregnant victim of Seattle shooting : Pregnant Seattle Restaurant Owner Shot Dead: Suspect Arrested and Charged with Homicide, Assault, and Illegal Possession of Firearm

A pregnant woman, who was the owner of a popular sushi restaurant in Seattle, was fatally shot multiple times into her car while stopped at an intersection in central Seattle. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Eina Kwon, who was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident. Her husband, Sung Kwon, was also shot in the arm and is recovering in hospital. The couple owned the sushi restaurant Aburiya Bento House. The baby was delivered at a hospital but did not survive. The gunman, a 30-year-old man, fired into the driver’s side of the car with a handgun and fled the scene. He was later arrested and charged with homicide, assault, and illegal possession of a firearm. A crowdfunding campaign has been organized to bring Kwon’s family from Korea to the United States for her funeral.

Read Full story : Pregnant Seattle Restaurant Owner Shot Dead /

News Source : Pavi Vyas

Seattle restaurant owner murder Pregnant woman killed in Seattle restaurant Crime in Seattle restaurants Seattle restaurant safety measures Seattle restaurant shooting investigation