Pregnant waitress brutally murdered at oil palm plantation: suspect boyfriend identified.

“Pregnant waitress murder suspect” : Murder of pregnant waitress at oil palm plantation in Sungai Besar

A pregnant waitress was viciously murdered at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Sungai Limau, Sungai Besar on Monday (May 22), with a stab wound to the chest being identified as the cause of death, according to Sabak Bernam District Police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias. The victim’s family has claimed her body following the post mortem, and she is expected to be buried at the Kampung Nelayan Cemetery in Sungai Besar tonight. If necessary, an additional remand period will be sought for further investigations into the case, with the court having previously approved a remand for six days from Wednesday (May 24). It was previously reported by the media that an argument over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy was believed to be the reason for the 21-year-old woman’s stabbing and subsequent immolation by her boyfriend. – Bernama

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

