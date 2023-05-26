Pregnant waitress brutally murdered at oil palm plantation – victim identified

Pregnant waitress murder victim : “Pregnant waitress stabbed to death: Suspect identified in oil palm plantation murder”

Police in Sabak Bernam have confirmed that a pregnant waitress who was murdered at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Sungai Limau, Sungai Besar, died from a stab wound to the chest. The victim’s body has been claimed by her family and is expected to be buried at the Kampung Nelayan Cemetery in Sungai Besar. The media previously reported that the 21-year-old woman was stabbed and set on fire by her boyfriend following an argument over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy. Additional remand will be sought if further investigations are required in the case. A previous remand period of six days was approved by the court on May 24.

Read Full story : Pregnant waitress died from stab wound on the chest, say Sabak Bernam cops /

News Source : The Star Online

Pregnant waitress murder Stab wound homicide Sabak Bernam crime news Investigation into pregnant waitress death Suspects in fatal stabbing of waitress identified