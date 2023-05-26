Pregnant waitress stabbed to death at oil palm plantation in Shah Alam

“Pregnant waitress murder suspect” : “Murder of pregnant waitress at oil palm plantation in Shah Alam: Suspect identified”

A pregnant waitress was brutally murdered at an oil palm plantation on Jalan Batu Arang, and the cause of death has been identified as a stab wound to the chest. This was discovered during the investigation conducted in Shah Alam on May 26th.

News Source : Malay Mail

