Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot and Man Injured in Seattle Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday, a couple of Korean heritage were fatally shot while waiting at a traffic light in Seattle. Tragically, a pregnant woman who was 32 weeks along also lost her life due to the shooting. This information was reported by the Seattle Times.

Seattle shooting Pregnant woman killed Man wounded in shooting Gun violence in Seattle Tragic shooting incident in Seattle

News Source : ASIA TOPNews.MEDIA

Source Link :During the shooting in Seattle, a pregnant woman was killed and a man was wounded/