Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot and Man Injured in Seattle Shooting today.

On Tuesday, a couple of Korean heritage were fatally shot while waiting at a traffic light in Seattle. Tragically, a pregnant woman who was 32 weeks along also lost her life due to the shooting. This information was reported by the Seattle Times.
