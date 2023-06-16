Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot in DC; Unborn Baby in Critical Condition, Police Confirm Identification today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to D.C. police, a targeted shooting by two suspects armed with what appeared to be assault rifles occurred on Thursday, resulting in the death of a pregnant woman and the injury of a man. The victims were parked in a car on 37th Street SE when the suspects’ car pulled up, and the armed men jumped out and opened fire. The woman, identified as Samya Gill, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland, was critically wounded and taken to the hospital, where she gave birth before passing away. The man, who was the driver of the car, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting was targeted, but they are unsure if the victims knew the shooters. The suspects’ car, a white sedan, fled the area, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Abigail Constantino

Source Link :Police ID pregnant woman killed in DC shooting; baby in ‘critical condition’/