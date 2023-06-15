Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot in Public in Seattle, Washington by Eina Kwon

Eina Kwon Fatally Shot in Seattle, Washington While Pregnant

On August 11, 2021, Eina Kwon, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, was shot and killed in the streets of Seattle, Washington. The incident occurred in the South Park neighborhood, where Kwon was walking with her husband.

According to witnesses, the couple was approached by a man who opened fire, hitting Kwon in the torso. Her husband was able to escape unharmed and called for help, but Kwon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Angelo Borreson, was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder. It is unclear what motivated the shooting, but police believe it was a random act of violence.

Kwon’s death has sparked outrage and grief in the community, with many calling for an end to gun violence. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover her funeral expenses and support her husband and unborn child.

Seattle shooting Eina Kwon homicide Pregnant woman killed in Seattle Gun violence in Washington Seattle police investigation