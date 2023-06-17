Pregnant Woman Killed and One Man Injured in DC Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic incident occurred in Washington, D.C. where a pregnant woman, Samya Gill, was fatally shot while sitting in a parked vehicle with a man. The shooting happened in broad daylight, around 11:20 a.m. in Southeast, D.C. Two armed men from another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on the parked vehicle, hitting both Samya and the man. Samya gave birth before succumbing to her injuries, and her baby is currently in critical condition. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have reviewed surveillance footage in the area, and the shooting appears to be targeted, though a motive has not yet been determined. Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services, Andre Wright, described the incident as a “brazen act”.

News Source : Dreddsworld

Source Link :DC Shooting Leaves Pregnant Woman Dead & One Man Wounded/