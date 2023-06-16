“Pregnant Woman Killed, Baby Critical: Suspects Sought in Washington, D.C. Shooting”

Samya Gill : Pregnant woman killed, baby critical in D.C. shooting; suspects at large

Authorities in Washington, D.C., are seeking two gunmen who allegedly shot and killed a pregnant woman and wounded a man in a targeted shooting on Thursday. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Samya Gill of Fort Washington, gave birth before passing away from her injuries, while the baby remains in critical condition. The shooting took place in the 300 block of 37th Street in the southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Gill was in a parked vehicle with a man when another vehicle pulled up and two armed men jumped out, police said. The suspects fled in their vehicle, but they were captured on security video. Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. This incident comes just days after a pregnant Washington state woman was gunned down in her car at a Seattle traffic stop.

Read Full story : DC shooting leaves pregnant woman dead, man wounded as manhunt on for gunmen: police /

News Source : Louis Casiano

DC shooting Pregnant woman dead Man wounded Gunmen on the loose Police manhunt