Pregnant woman shot and killed in Seattle, suspect in custody

According to authorities, a pregnant woman who was eight months along was killed when a man shot into the car she was in while stopped at an intersection in Seattle. The Seattle Times reported that the 34-year-old woman’s baby was delivered at a hospital but died shortly after. A 37-year-old man who was also in the car was wounded in the arm and remained hospitalized. The reason for the shooting, which occurred in the Belltown neighborhood, is unclear. The suspect, a 30-year-old man who matched witness descriptions, was located by police soon after the incident. He admitted to firing a handgun at the car after seeing a firearm inside. The suspect has been held on investigation of homicide, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm, but has not yet been charged.

