Pregnant woman shot and killed was owner of Seattle restaurant

The owner of a sushi restaurant near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in a seemingly random shooting this week. The victim, Eina Kwon, and her husband were shot multiple times while stopped at an intersection near their restaurant. The husband survived but Eina and their unborn child did not. A suspect matching witness descriptions was found and arrested soon after the shooting. He has been charged with homicide, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The Kwons’ tragic story has prompted an outpouring of grief and support, including a crowdfunding campaign to bring Eina’s family from Korea to the United States for her funeral. The couple’s now-shuttered restaurant was a popular spot for tourists and downtown workers.

