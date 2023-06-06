Left-Hand Inswing Prehung Steel Door with Side and Top Exterior Windows, 64 x 96 inches, featuring a 36″ door with 2×14″ side light and 80″ door with 16″ top light, finished in Gray Graphite Deux 1105.



Your front door is not just an entryway to your home; it is also your first line of defense against intruders and the elements. Therefore, it is important to invest in a high-quality door that can protect you, your family, and your property. VDom Doors offers a range of doors that are designed to provide superior protection and insulation while also enhancing the aesthetics of your home.

One of the key features of VDom Doors is their construction. Unlike many other doors on the market, VDom Doors are made from a single sheet of metal. This means that there are no welded seams that can weaken the structural integrity of the door. It also makes the door more resilient to mechanical damage, such as sledgehammer strikes. Additionally, the use of a single, non-welded door reduces interior condensation, which can negatively affect the door mechanisms over time.

Another important feature of VDom Doors is their stiffening ribs. These non-visible details add to the door’s security, making it more difficult for intruders to force their way in. Additionally, VDom Doors are designed with quality insulation that serves to reduce unwanted external noise and protect against extreme heat and severe cold. This not only enhances your comfort but can also help to reduce your energy bills.

One of the most popular models offered by VDom Doors is the 1105 Deux in Graphite Gray. This door has a thickness of 3 1/4″ and is accompanied by a 4″ frame. The exterior design features four horizontal strips with stainless steel inserts on the left and right sides and glass in the middle. The glass appears mirrored from the exterior view, providing an added layer of privacy. The coating of the door is a moisture-resistant MDF layer of 2/3″ and gray enamel. The interior design is similar to the exterior, with four horizontal strips, stainless steel inserts on the left and right sides, and glass in the middle. The glass appears see-through from the interior view, allowing natural light to enter the home. The coating of the door is white enamel.

When you purchase a VDom Door, you will receive a full hardware set, including a metal frame, metal threshold, plate-type primary lock (Securemme 2061) for armored steel doors, cylinder K2 Securemme, hinges Combi Arialdo, peephole Securemme, turn knob for lock, armor plate Securemme for the lock, and a stainless steel handle. The door comes pre-assembled with a frame and is fully finished, ready to install. It cannot be customized, but the range of options available ensures that you will find a model that fits your needs.

In conclusion, VDom Doors offer superior protection and insulation for your home. Their single-sheet metal construction, stiffening ribs, and high-quality insulation make them a durable and secure choice for any homeowner. The 1105 Deux model in Graphite Gray is a popular choice due to its sleek and modern design, and the full hardware set ensures that you will have everything you need for a hassle-free installation. Invest in a VDom Door today and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a high-quality, secure front door.



