Prehung Steel Door with Side Light : Prehung Steel Door with Side Light and Window: 36″ Door and 16″ Side Light, 52 x 80, Right-Hand Inswing, Deux 1713 White Enamel

Your front door is your first line of defense against intruders and the elements. It is important to choose a door that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable and secure. At VDom Doors, we understand the significance of your front door, which is why we offer the best quality doors to protect your home and family.

Our doors are constructed with a single sheet of metal, which ensures that there are no welded seams that can weaken the structural integrity of the entranceway. This feature also makes our doors more resilient to mechanic damage, such as sledgehammer strikes. Additionally, our doors are designed to reduce interior internal condensation, which is a common problem with many doors. Over time, condensation can negatively affect the door mechanisms, which can lead to costly repairs.

One of the key features of our doors is their stiffening ribs. These non-visible details add to the door’s security, making it more difficult for intruders to break in. Additionally, our doors are insulated with high-quality materials that protect against extreme weather conditions, unwanted external noise, and dust and insects from entering your home.

Our Model 1713 Deux door is a perfect example of our commitment to quality and security. This door features a 3 1/4″ thickness and a 4″ frame thickness, making it one of the most robust doors in the market. The exterior design of the door features three horizontal strips, with a vertical insert of stainless steel parts on the top and bottom. The door’s middle section is made up of frosted glass with clear glass strips, providing a modern and elegant look. The door is coated with a moisture-resistant MDF layer of 2/3″ white enamel, making it resistant to the elements.

The interior design of the Model 1713 Deux door is identical to the exterior, with three horizontal strips and a vertical insert of stainless steel parts on the top and bottom. The middle section of the door is also made up of frosted glass with clear glass strips. The coating of the door is white enamel, which provides a clean and modern look.

When you purchase a VDom door, you receive a full hardware set that includes a metal frame, metal threshold, plate-type primary lock, cylinder, hinges, peephole, turn knob for lock, armor plate for the lock, and a stainless steel handle. The door comes pre-assembled with a frame and is fully finished, ready to install. You can choose from a right-hand Inswing direction, which means that the hinges are on the right side of the door when you are outside your house.

In conclusion, your front door is your best defender, and it is important to choose a door that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable and secure. VDom Doors offers high-quality doors that protect your home and family from intruders and the elements. Our doors are constructed with a single sheet of metal, making them resilient to mechanic damage. They are also insulated with high-quality materials that protect against extreme weather conditions, unwanted noise, and dust and insects. When you purchase a VDom door, you receive a full hardware set that includes a metal frame, metal threshold, plate-type primary lock, cylinder, hinges, peephole, turn knob for lock, armor plate for the lock, and a stainless steel handle. Choose VDom Doors for the best quality and security for your front door.



