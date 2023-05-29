“Premier League 2022/23 Stats Leaders”: Who Led in Goals, Assists, Defensive Actions and More in Premier League 2022/23 Stats?

Premier League 2022/23: The Top Performers According to Statistics

As the dust settles on another Premier League season, fans will be reflecting on the standout performers that helped their teams achieve success or avoid relegation. From Erling Haaland’s sensational debut season to the under-the-radar campaign of Harry Kane, there will be plenty of opinions on who the best players were. However, here at The Sporting News, we’re taking a data-driven approach to determine the top performers according to the statistics.

Goalscorers

It’s no surprise that Manchester City’s Erling Haaland tops the goalscoring charts with an incredible 36 goals in 36 appearances. The Norwegian striker also broke the Premier League record for most goals scored in a season, surpassing Alan Shearer’s 34-goal record from the 1994/95 season. Tottenham’s Harry Kane comes in second with 30 goals, followed by Brentford’s Ivan Toney with 20, Liverpool’s Mo Salah with 19, and Newcastle’s Callum Wilson with 18.

Expected Goals (xG)

Haaland also tops the xG charts with an xG value of 28.66, which is the highest across Europe’s top five leagues. Salah is in second place with 21.54, followed closely by Kane with 21.43, Toney with 18.79, and Wilson with 17.49.

Assists

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne leads the Premier League for assists with 16. The Belgian midfielder also recorded his 100th assist in Premier League action, becoming the fifth player in the competition’s history to achieve this feat. Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard and Liverpool’s Mo Salah are joint second with 12 assists, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise both recorded 11.

Shots on Target

After a strong showing on the final day of the season, Kane finished top for most shots on target recorded this season with 63. Haaland is in second place with 60, followed by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Liverpool’s Salah, who all recorded 47.

Chances Created

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes led the Premier League for most chances created this season with 119. Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier is in second place with 110, followed by De Bruyne with 98, Brighton’s Pascal Gross with 80, and Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard with 76.

Successful Dribbles

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze led the league in terms of successful dribbles with 73. The young midfielder has dazzled with the ball at his feet and earned his senior international call-up for England last week. Arsenal’s Saka is in second place with 71, followed by Palace’s Jordan Ayew and Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Brighton’s Solly March, who all recorded 63.

Successful Tackles

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha led the Premier League in successful tackles with 84. The Portuguese midfielder has been a crucial player for the Cottagers this season and played a key role in their survival bid. Leeds’ Pascal Struijk and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye are joint second with 57 successful tackles, followed by West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta with 53 and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo with 50.

Interceptions

West Ham’s Declan Rice made the most interceptions in the Premier League this season with 62. The England international is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world and continues to impress with his performances. Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure and Everton’s Gueye are joint second with 56 interceptions, followed by Brighton’s Caicedo and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, who both recorded 55.

Possession Won

Rice also led the Premier League in terms of winning possession back for his team with 334 possessions won. Manchester City’s Rodri is in second place with 301, followed by Everton’s Gueye with 266, Newcastle’s Trippier with 264, and Bournemouth’s Jefferson Lerma with 260.

Conclusion

While opinions will vary on who the best players were in the Premier League this season, the statistics provide a clear picture of the top performers. Haaland’s goalscoring exploits and De Bruyne’s creative prowess were key to Manchester City’s title-winning campaign, while Kane’s shooting accuracy and Fernandes’ chance creation were crucial for their respective teams. Eze’s dribbling ability and Rice’s defensive contributions are also worth noting, as they continue to impress with their performances. Ultimately, these players’ statistics reflect their impact on the pitch and their importance to their teams.

