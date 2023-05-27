“Premier League live stream”: How to Watch Premier League Final Day Fixtures Live: TV Channels and Streaming Options

Every TV Channel and Live Stream Option for Fans of Premier League Clubs Who Want to Watch the Last Matchday of 2022-23

As the 2022-23 Premier League season draws to a close, fans of all clubs will be eagerly anticipating the last matchday to see how their teams fare. With only one round of fixtures left to play before the summer break, there are still a few things left to decide. Manchester City have already secured the title, but Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City fight – and hope – for survival, while Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford are still in with a chance of European football.

If you’re a fan of any Premier League club and want to watch the last matchday of the season, we’ve got you covered with all the TV channels and live stream options available.

Where to Watch Premier League Final Day Fixtures

A total of ten Premier League fixtures will be played on the final matchday of the 2022-23 season and they all kick off at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET). Of the ten fixtures, only four will be available to watch live on TV in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports will be broadcasting Aston Villa vs Brighton, Everton vs Bournemouth and Leicester City vs West Ham, while BT Sport is showing Leeds United vs Tottenham.

Highlights of every game will be available to watch on BBC Match of the Day, as well as on the clubs’ official YouTube channels. All ten matches of the Premier League’s final day will be available to watch live on TV in the United States. Peacock Premium is showing all games, while Sling TV subscribers will be able to stream three games. Additionally, CNBC and Telemundo will be showing Leeds United against Tottenham.

Premier League Permutations

With the champions crowned and most European places confirmed, all eyes will be on the other end of the table on Sunday, as Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City fight – and hope – for survival. Southampton are already confirmed for the Championship next season, but the remaining two relegation spots will only be decided on the final day of the season. Further up the table, a place in the Europa Conference League is up for grabs, with Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford still in with a chance of European football.

If you want to keep up with the latest permutations and predictions, check out our guide to the final day of the season.

Live Stream Options for Premier League Fans

If you’re a fan of a Premier League club and can’t watch the games on TV, there are plenty of live stream options available. Many bookmakers now offer live streaming services for Premier League fixtures, and you can watch the games on your computer, tablet or mobile device.

Some of the best options for live streaming Premier League games include:

Amazon Prime – You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime and watch Premier League games on your computer, tablet or mobile device. Sky Go – If you have a Sky Sports subscription, you can watch Premier League games live on your mobile device or computer using the Sky Go app. BT Sport – If you have a BT Sport subscription, you can watch Premier League games live on your mobile device or computer using the BT Sport app. Peacock Premium – This streaming service offers live coverage of all Premier League games in the United States. Sling TV – This streaming service offers live coverage of three Premier League games on the final day of the season.

In conclusion, there are plenty of options available for fans of Premier League clubs who want to watch the last matchday of the 2022-23 season. Whether you want to watch the games on TV or live stream them on your computer or mobile device, there are plenty of options available to suit your needs. So sit back, relax and enjoy the final day of the season!

