Premier League : Live Updates: Premier League Score and Updates for Brighton vs Man Utd – BBC Sport

Manchester United traveled to Brighton for their Premier League match on Sunday, with a win potentially taking them to third place in the league table. Brighton, on the other hand, were looking to move above Tottenham and Aston Villa into sixth place with a victory.

The match started with Brighton having the better chances, with their Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma having the best chance of the half, only to be denied by David de Gea. Man Utd’s forwards Marcus Rashford, Mason Antony, and Anthony Martial all went close but could not find the back of the net.

As the second half began, both teams continued to push forward, but it was Man Utd who finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, with Marcus Rashford scoring a brilliant goal from outside the box. Brighton continued to push forward, but Man Utd’s defense held strong, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

With this win, Manchester United moved to third place in the Premier League table, opening up a seven-point gap to fifth-placed Liverpool. Brighton, on the other hand, missed a chance to move up the table and remain in 16th place.

Overall, it was a hard-fought match with both teams creating chances, but Man Utd’s clinical finishing proved to be the difference. The Premier League table is shaping up to be a close race for the top four spots, and every point will be crucial in the coming weeks.

News Source : BBC Sport

Source Link :Brighton vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League score & updates – BBC Sport – Live/