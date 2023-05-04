Premier League : Premier League: Follow the live score, team news and updates of Brighton vs Man United

Follow Live: Brighton vs Manchester United – Premier League match

Manchester United will be looking to secure their place in the top four of the Premier League when they take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Red Devils have been in good form of late, winning five of their last six games in all competitions, including a 6-2 victory over Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

Brighton, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency this season and find themselves in 17th place, just four points above the relegation zone.

United have a good record against Brighton, having won six of their last seven meetings in all competitions, including a 3-2 victory at the Amex Stadium last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be without the injured Phil Jones and Anthony Martial, while Eric Bailly is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Roma.

Brighton could be without Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Florin Andone, who are all out injured.

Follow all the action from the Amex Stadium with MailOnline’s live blog. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST.

FIRST HALF

Brighton get the game underway.

3min: Brighton have started brightly and have already won a couple of corners.

7min: United have their first chance of the game as Marcus Rashford cuts inside from the left and fires a shot just wide of the post.

12min: GOAL! Brighton take the lead as Danny Welbeck scores against his former club. The striker rose highest to head home a cross from Pascal Gross.

17min: United are pushing for an equaliser and have had a couple of half chances, but Brighton are defending well.

25min: GOAL! United are level as Marcus Rashford scores from close range after good work from Mason Greenwood.

35min: United are in control of the game now and are dominating possession.

42min: United have a chance to take the lead as Paul Pogba is played through on goal, but his shot is well saved by Robert Sanchez.

HALF-TIME: Brighton 1-1 Manchester United

SECOND HALF

United get the second half underway.

50min: United have started the second half brightly and are pushing for a second goal.

57min: GOAL! United take the lead as Mason Greenwood scores from close range after good work from Bruno Fernandes.

64min: Brighton make a double substitution as Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder come on for Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross.

78min: Brighton are pushing for an equaliser and have had a couple of half chances, but United are defending well.

85min: United have a chance to seal the win as Bruno Fernandes is played through on goal, but his shot is well saved by Robert Sanchez.

FULL-TIME: Brighton 1-2 Manchester United

United secure a vital three points in their quest for a top-four finish, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Brighton will be disappointed to have lost after taking the lead through Danny Welbeck, but they remain four points clear of the relegation zone.

News Source : Mail Online

Source Link :Brighton vs Man United – Premier League: Live score, team news and updates/