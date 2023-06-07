“Premium Baby Blue Tablecloth” : Premium Rectangular Polyester Fabric Table Cloth in Baby Blue for Weddings, Banquets, and Restaurants – 70″ x 120″

Premium Rectangular Polyester Tablecloth – 70″ x 120″ – Ideal for Weddings, Banquets, and Restaurants – Baby Blue – by Lann’s Linens



Price: $17.99

(as of Jun 07,2023 10:02:47 UTC – Details)





When it comes to creating an exceptional presentation and drape for any occasion, Lann’s Linens is the name to trust. Their tablecloths are constructed on a hydraulic loom from 180 GSM spun polyester, which ensures a tightly woven, luxurious yet durable smooth-textured finish. This fabric is designed to resist staining and stretching for exceptional long-term wear and repeated use, making it perfect for weddings, banquets, fine dining settings, buffets, and more.

One of the best things about these tablecloths is their wrinkle-resistant feature. They look just like luxurious cotton but are made of soft, 100% polyester fabric that resists wrinkling for an always crisp, polished look. This means that even after multiple uses and washes, these tablecloths will maintain their elegant appearance, making them perfect for any occasion.

Moreover, Lann’s Linens uses color-fast dyes in the production of their tablecloths, which means that the colors stay vibrant and true, and will not fade, bleed, run, or transfer during washing or use. This ensures that the tablecloths will retain their vibrant colors and elegant appearance, even after prolonged use, making them ideal for high-end restaurants or hotels.

Lann’s Linens tablecloths are also highly durable and designed to withstand repeated use and frequent laundering. These tablecloths are machine-washable, which eliminates the need for expensive rental or dry cleaning fees. This makes them a practical choice for event planners, party organizers, and anyone who wants to add a touch of elegance to their home, restaurant, or hotel.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for premium-quality, durable tablecloths that provide 5-star style at an affordable price, Lann’s Linens is your go-to source. Their tablecloths are well-known within the national hospitality and restaurant industries, private wedding and banquet venues, and the party planning community. They are elegant enough to complement any wedding or banquet decor, yet stain-resistant and sturdy enough to endure the repeat usage of a gourmet restaurant or hotel. With their wrinkle-resistant feature, color-fast dyes, and durability, these tablecloths are the perfect choice for any occasion.



