Preschool Teacher’s Assistant at Williamsburg Academy in Kingstree SC, Angelina Cisneros, Passes Away

Angelina Cisneros, Beloved Preschool Teacher’s Assistant, Passes Away

Remembering Angelina

Angelina Cisneros, a beloved teacher’s assistant at Williamsburg Academy Preschool in Kingstree, SC, has passed away. Cisneros was a cherished member of the school community, known for her warmth, dedication, and kindness.

Cisneros was born and raised in Kingstree, and was passionate about early childhood education. She began working at Williamsburg Academy Preschool in 2015, and quickly became an integral part of the school’s team. Her colleagues and students alike remember her as a patient and caring presence, always quick to offer a listening ear or a helping hand.

The Impact of Angelina’s Work

During her time at Williamsburg Academy Preschool, Cisneros had a profound impact on the lives of countless young children. She was a natural with kids, and had a way of making even the shyest students feel comfortable and confident in her classroom. Her dedication to her work went far beyond the classroom, too – Cisneros was always eager to lend a hand with school events and fundraisers, and was known for her infectious enthusiasm and positive attitude.

A Community Mourns

The news of Cisneros’ passing has hit the Williamsburg Academy Preschool community hard. Parents, teachers, and students alike have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of someone who was so deeply loved and respected. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Cisneros, describing her as a “ray of sunshine” and a “wonderful teacher.”

Despite the heartbreak of her passing, many are finding comfort in the knowledge that Cisneros’ legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched during her time at Williamsburg Academy Preschool. Her dedication to early childhood education and her unwavering commitment to her students will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

A Celebrated Life

A celebration of Angelina Cisneros’ life will be held at Williamsburg Academy Preschool in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the school community is coming together to honor her memory in a variety of ways, from creating a memorial garden in her honor to dedicating a classroom to her name. Though she may be gone, Angelina Cisneros’ impact on the world will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth.

