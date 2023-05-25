“prescription depression medication usage”: Fresh CDC Data Offers Better Insight into the Users of Prescription Depression Medication

New CDC Data Shows Higher Rates of Prescription Depression Medication Use in Women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data showing that 14% of women report having prescription depression medication, a much higher rate than men overall at 7%. The data is from a 2021 survey by National Center for Health Statistics and finds that women aged 18 and older report having a prescription depression medication at higher rates than men among people who identify as white, non-Hispanic as well as Hispanic or Latino.

Rates are higher for women among those who identify as Asian and Black or African American, but the CDC finds the differences in rates “were not statistically significant”. White, non-Hispanic men saw the highest rates among men.

Other survey data released by researchers with Harvard Medical School and the University of California-Los Angeles finds 24% of Americans reporting moderate-to-severe depressive symptoms, while 32% reported similar levels of anxiety across several rounds of surveys in 2020 and 2021. Rates for these symptoms were 7% and 7%, respectively, in a pre-pandemic era. Age was the most reliable predictor of outcomes with young adults; those 44 years and younger, were much more likely to report high depression and anxiety symptoms compared to seniors.

Greater interest in addressing depression with new pharmacological techniques has led to greater adoption of the off-label use of ketamine as well as increased interest in the use of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA. These interventions hold significant potential as treatments. Research by Mass General Brigham finds IV ketamine treatment is as effective as electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) in treating treatment-resistant depression. However, IV ketamine and psychedelics may be fraught propositions as business ventures.

Notably, IV Ketamine therapy, which has acted as the harbinger for psychedelics in mental health treatment, has struggled to scale across the U.S. Other traditional delivery models of care for depression continue to get sustained interest from major players. The pharmacy and insurance company CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has expanded its placement of mental health clinicians in its walk-in clinics. LifeStance Health Group (Nasdaq: LFST), the largest provider of outpatient mental health services in the U.S., has sought to expand its work with those experiencing menopause via a partnership with Gennev, a digital health company.

In conclusion, the new data from CDC highlights the higher rates of prescription depression medication use in women, which is a cause for concern. The rise in depression and anxiety symptoms across all age groups during the pandemic has triggered a greater interest in addressing depression with new pharmacological techniques. However, while these interventions hold significant potential as treatments, they may be fraught propositions as business ventures. Therefore, traditional delivery models of care for depression continue to get sustained interest from major players, which is a positive development. It is essential to continue to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide accessible and affordable care to those in need.

