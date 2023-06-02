Prescription drug costs: Millions Unable to Afford Prescribed Medication Due to High Drug Costs

Millions of Americans Admit to Skipping Medication to Save Money

According to recent studies, millions of Americans have admitted to not taking their medication as prescribed in order to save money. This is a concerning trend as medication non-adherence can lead to serious health consequences, especially for those with chronic conditions.

The Statistics

Most adults between the ages of 18 and 64 took some form of prescription medication in the past year. It has been found that roughly 8% (9.2 million) have skipped doses, delayed prescription fills, or taken less than prescribed to save on costs. This percentage increases to 23% when you isolate uninsured individuals.

While the average prescription drug cost has not increased in the past year, the number of people being medicated has. With more than one-third of American adults taking at least three different medications last year.

The Danger of Medication Non-Adherence

The danger arises when high-cost medication like insulin is used in this unsafe manner. One in six people with diabetes (1.3 million) have admitted to rationing their insulin to cut down on costs. Given that these medications are life-saving in most cases, misuse could have life-threatening consequences.

Medication non-adherence can also lead to increased healthcare costs. Unplanned hospitalizations and emergency room visits can result from not taking medication as prescribed, which can ultimately cost more than the medication itself.

Solutions to Medication Non-Adherence

There are several solutions to medication non-adherence that can help individuals stay on track with their medication regimen:

Generic Medications: Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about switching to generic medications, which can be significantly cheaper than brand name drugs.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about switching to generic medications, which can be significantly cheaper than brand name drugs. Patient Assistance Programs: Many pharmaceutical companies offer patient assistance programs for those who cannot afford their medications.

Many pharmaceutical companies offer patient assistance programs for those who cannot afford their medications. Pharmacy Discount Programs: Many pharmacies offer discount programs for those who pay out of pocket for their medications. Check with your local pharmacy to see if they offer any programs.

Many pharmacies offer discount programs for those who pay out of pocket for their medications. Check with your local pharmacy to see if they offer any programs. Telemedicine: Telemedicine allows individuals to consult with healthcare providers remotely, which can be more affordable than in-person visits.

Telemedicine allows individuals to consult with healthcare providers remotely, which can be more affordable than in-person visits. Pill Organizers: Pill organizers can help individuals keep track of their medication regimen and ensure they are taking the correct doses at the right time.

The Bottom Line

Medication non-adherence can have serious consequences for individuals with chronic conditions. While the cost of medication can be a barrier for many, there are solutions available to help individuals stay on track with their medication regimens. Talk to your healthcare provider or pharmacist about ways to save money on your medications, and never skip doses or ration your medication without consulting with a healthcare professional.

High drug prices Medication affordability Prescription drug costs Healthcare costs Financial burden of drugs

News Source : Star-Herald

Source Link :Drug Costs Causing Millions To Not Take Prescribed Medication/