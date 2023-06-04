“Prescription savings”: Ways to Cut Costs on Prescription Medication

How to Save Money on Prescription Medications: Tips for Americans

Introduction

The cost of prescription medications in the United States has been on the rise, making it difficult for many Americans to afford their required medications. According to a March 2023 study conducted by YouGov, 37% of Americans had to forgo filling at least one prescription due to the cost. The study also revealed that women and people with an annual family income under $50,000 are most likely to not be able to afford prescription medication. The situation is alarming, and it’s essential to find ways to ease the financial burden. In this article, we will discuss some tips to help Americans save money on prescription medications.

Patient Assistance Programs

Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs) are managed by pharmaceutical companies to provide free or discounted medications to people who can’t afford them. These programs are contingent on financial need, and you can enroll in them by visiting RXAssist.org or NeedyMeds.org. GoodRX is an excellent resource to find the cheapest prices on prescription medications. The site compares real-time prices at different pharmacies to find the best prices and discounts. It also offers free coupons to help you pay less.

90-day Medication Supply

Opting for a three-month subscription, as opposed to a one-month supply, could save you considerable money on medication costs. Yes, you’ll pay more out of pocket up-front, but you’ll shell out less money overall in the long run. Ask your doctor if a 90-day supply is a possibility and if it’ll save you some cash.

Generic Medications

Saving on your prescription medication could be as easy as going generic. According to the Association for Accessible Medicines, in 2022, the average brand name drug copay was $56.12, which is more than nine times higher than the average copay for generic drugs, which the AAM reported to be $6.16. The AAM also found that 93% of the time, the copay for a generic prescription was under $20, compared to only 59% of the time for name-brand drugs. Biosimilar drugs are also a good option for savings. A biosimilar drug isn’t an exact copy of a name-brand drug the way generic drugs are. Instead, they have a structure that is highly similar to the name-brand biologic, but it’s not exactly the same. However, since biosimilar drugs still behave the same way as a name-brand biologic, they’re considered just as safe and effective.

Choose the Right Pharmacy

Filling your prescription medication at a preferred pharmacy can help you save on the cost of copays, so check with your health insurance provider to make sure a pharmacy is in your plan’s preferred network. A prescription delivery service could also help you save on prescription drugs. For example, Amazon’s RxPass gives Prime members access to the most common generic medications for a flat fee of $5 per month. Walgreen’s Prescription Savings Club program costs $20 a year for an individual or $35 for a family, and it offers valuable discounts on thousands of name-brand and generic medications.

Conclusion

The cost of prescription medications is a significant burden for many Americans. With the tips mentioned above, you can save money on prescription drugs and ensure you get the medications you need. It’s essential to explore all options available, including PAPs, generic medications, and biosimilar drugs. Additionally, consider opting for a 90-day medication supply and choosing the right pharmacy to fill your prescription. By following these tips, you can ease the financial burden and ensure you can afford the medications you need to stay healthy.

News Source : Kiplinger.com

Source Link :How to Save on Prescription Medication/