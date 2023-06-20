Presentation on Lobotomies







Lobotomies: A Controversial Medical Procedure

A lobotomy is a surgical procedure that involves the removal or destruction of part of the brain, typically the prefrontal cortex. It was first developed in the 1930s as a treatment for mental illness, particularly severe cases of depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia. However, lobotomies are now widely considered to be a barbaric and unethical practice. The procedure often caused significant damage to the brain and resulted in many serious side effects, including personality changes, loss of cognitive function, and even death. Despite its controversial history, lobotomies were performed on thousands of patients throughout the mid-20th century. The procedure was championed by some leading psychiatrists of the time, such as Walter Freeman, who saw it as a potential cure for a wide range of mental health conditions. Today, lobotomies are no longer performed as a treatment for mental illness. Instead, advances in medication and therapy have led to much safer and more effective methods for managing mental health conditions. While the history of lobotomies is a dark chapter in the history of medicine, it serves as a reminder of the importance of ethical practice and the need for ongoing research and innovation in the field of mental health.





