President Biden condemns state legislation targeting LGBTQ+ community

LGBTQ+ community : President Biden condemns state legislation curbing LGBTQ+ rights, causing community to feel under attack
President Joe Biden denounced the recent state legislation aimed at restricting the rights, healthcare access, and visibility of LGBTQ+ people, which has caused the community to feel under attack. He called on lawmakers to pass legislation protecting the civil rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly the Equality Act, which he named as a top priority during his 2020 campaign. The president also highlighted new initiatives announced by his administration to counter book bans, help young people with mental health issues and homelessness, and protect LGBTQ+ communities from attack. He assured LGBTQ+ Americans that they are loved, heard, and supported by his administration.
Read Full story :Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’/
News Source : The Times and Democrat
